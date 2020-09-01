Lamb of God Announce Two Full Album Livestream Shows

Lamb of God have just announced their first-ever livestream concerts. Set for Sept. 18 and 25, the ticketed events will each feature one full album performance from the veteran group as they celebrate their latest release while also looking back on their career.

These two shows will be Lamb of God's only performances in 2020 and will also mark the first time that the band will play songs off their self-titled new album, which was released in June earlier this year, lead by tracks such as "Memento Mori," "Checkmate," "Routes" and "New Colossal Hate."

The Sept. 18 gig will feature the Lamb of God album in full while Sept. 25 will wind back the clock 16 years to Ashes of the Wake for another first as the band will that record in its entirety.

In their best effort to put on a traditional show with a multi-band bill, Lamb of God's have tapped Whitechapel and Bleed From Within for pre-recorded pre-shows. Bleed From Within will be the opening act on the Sept. 18 gig, delivering a brand new 30-minute set while Whitechapel will open the next one on Sept. 25, airing their 2014 hometown set in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Each show will be hosted by SiriusXM's Jose Mangin and will feature exclusive interviews with members of Lamb of God. Additionally, both Lamb of God sets will be proceeded by an encore comprised of fan favorites and other rarities.

Tickets for each event are $15 and a limited $20 for access to both livestream shows are on sale now at this location.

The pair of shows will begin at 5PM ET/2PM PT and will be available to watch again until 11:59AM ET on the respective following Sunday. Exclusive access to a merchandise store also comes with the ticket, as non-ticket holders will not have an opportunity to purchase the items stocked there for these events.