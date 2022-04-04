Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Would Return to Czech Republic, But Only Under Certain Circumstances

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has reiterated that the possibility remains open that he could return to the Czech Republic one day to perform with the band, but would only do so under certain circumstances.

Blythe was arrested in the Czech Republic in 2012 and charged with manslaughter for allegedly pushing a fan offstage at a show two years prior. That fan suffered an injury that was determined to have led to his death. The singer was jailed for 37 days in Prague before he was acquitted of criminal charges in 2013.

While speaking with Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM Trunk Nation show, Blythe commented (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "I don't rule it out. But it would have to be under the right circumstances. I mean, I'm [legally] allowed to go there. But unless things were worked out in advance with certain people, I think it would be rude to go back there."

He continued, "If I went back there to play a show, it would be huge news. And there's a family who's still missing a son there. So I don't wish them to be any more upset than they already are; they've suffered enough. So, if the circumstances were right and we had their blessing or whatever, I wouldn't mind going and playing a show and then donating the money to charity or something. But other than that, Lamb of God really has no business going there, if the circumstances aren't right, 'cause I don't want to cause anyone any further emotional duress."

This isn't the first time Blythe has addressed a potential return to the country, as during a Reddit AMA in 2020, a Czech fan had asked if he would play the country ever again. During that discussion, Blythe stated, “I would love to play in the Czech Republic again — I have nothing against the Czech people, and I was not mistreated there. Eventually I think we might play there again, but it will 100 percent have to be with the cooperation of the family of the young man who died, and I would want to give the money from the show to a charity they choose." He also reiterated his concern that the publicity would dredge up unneeded hurt and that it is out of respect that they have not returned.

Lamb of God have been in the studio of late, but their touring is set to resume on April 9 in Las Vegas as they rejoin Megadeth and Trivium as well as new addition In Flames for the next leg of the "Metal Tour of the Year" run. Ahead of the tour start, Lamb of God recently collaborated with Megadeth on a new version of Megadeth's "Wake Up Dead." You can check that out here, and get more info on the tour at this location.

