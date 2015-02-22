Letdown. Releases Debut EP – ‘Crying in the Shower’

Powerhouse alt-rock artist, Letdown., drops his seven-song debut EP - Crying in the Shower.

The EP features a collection of stadium-sized singles led by the title track that is the perfect example of the wild, emotional ride that Letdown. takes you on. The song builds into a pumped up anthem and you can't help but sing along. Accompanied by an official music video directed by Max Moore, the single also marks Letdown.'s debut to alt radio, with an official impact date of March 14.

Catch Letdown. on the road this year supporting Call Me Karizma in the U.K. and Europe this March, and in the U.S. with Giovannie & The Hired Guns in April and May.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BIG LOUD RECORDS.