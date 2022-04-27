Liam Gallagher Thinks Being a Solo Artist Is ‘Boring as F–k’

Despite the fact that Liam Gallagher is preparing to release his new album next month, the rocker has admitted that he thinks being a solo artist is "boring as fuck," and he would rather be playing in a band.

Well, okay then.

C'mon You Know will serve as Gallagher's third studio album on his own, following 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not. However, he's also put out a bunch of records with Oasis and a few with Beady Eye, and in an interview with Mojo Magazine, he revealed that he prefers being in a band over being on his own.

"It’s boring as fuck, to be fair,” he remarked [via NME]. “It ain’t what it’s meant to be... I’d much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together. But as long as it sounds good, that’s all that matters.”

Sounding good is apparently a lot more important to Gallagher than having any sense of depth in the material. He explained that he doesn't overthink lyrical themes and subject matter when writing music, but that he's happy if his listeners are able to come up with their own meanings for the songs.

“I don’t overthink it. If it sounds good and I sound good when I sing it then it’s all right with me," the musician continued. "If it sounds forced, I fuck it off. I know a lot of people want that muso shit, but I’m not interested.”

Having good songs still isn't enough for Gallagher to consider someone a rock star, though. In an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez last month, the artist stated that he finds a lot of current rock stars useless because they live boring lives.

"I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are. The ones that think they're rock stars are not, they... just live a very boring fucking life, and I think rock 'n' roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean? You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It's like U2, they pass themselves as a rock 'n' roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I've never seen fucking Bono, I mean I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll," he declared.

C'mon You Know will be out May 27, and you can pre-order it here now.