Los Angeles alt-rockers Lido Beach stage their comeback this summer with their first collection of new music in nearly a decade, an EP called Sweat Equity. It's prefaced this week with "New Scar, Same Scar," the quirky lead single frontman Scott Waldman wrote as a college student in the early 2000s that contains the commandingly catchy refrain of "Shut up / Shut up."

Waldman, a frequent guest contributor at Loudwire, is the same rock music personality who hosts the Waldman's Words podcast. He's also the artist manager of musicians such as Nick Wheeler (All American Rejects) and Fred Mascherino (The Color Fred, ex-Taking Back Sunday) with his Waldman Management outfit. Waldman's last release with Lido Beach, Social Climbing, emerged in 2013. Before then, he played bass with the punky pop-rock act The City Drive.

That group, which, in the mid-2000s, experienced a brief successful streak and signed a deal with Sony/BMG, called it a day in 2010. "New Scar, Same Scar," as it just so happens, hails from the days before The City Drive even formed, back when its composer attended the University of Michigan. The version on the record is one recorded almost 20 years earlier.

"I wrote Scar in 2000 in my Ann Arbor dorm room," Waldman tells Loudwire. "I've recorded it several times since then, and this late-2010s version is by far my favorite."

More recently, Waldman's presented a slew of funny and insightful conversations on rock, punk and metal, the discussions often including additional guests. Over the last year, he and pals have surveyed 10 Ridiculously Expensive Vinyl Records, talked 8 Most Underrated Mayhem Festival Bands and ranked the 10 Best Pop-Rock Songs of the '90s.

Below, watch the lyric video for "New Scar, Same Scar," officially out on Friday (June 11). Sweat Equity arrives Aug. 6. Lido Beach play LA's The Mint on July 15 with Fake Figures and Goalkeeper.

Lido Beach, "New Scar, Same Scar"