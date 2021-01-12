In 2020, the all-star collective Kings of Quarantine gave us one of the better socially-distanced covers on Faith No More's "We Care a Lot," all while raising money for Roadie Relief. With a need still there, another grouping of musicians, including members of Limp Bizkit, Mastodon, Filter and The Used, are rocking their take on Jane's Addiction's "Mountain Song" to help out touring crews financially.

Like its predecessor, this Kings of Quarantine cover was organized by Slaves on Dope's Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine and is housed on Slaves on Dope's YouTube site. Returning to lend a hand on this performance are Mastodon's Bill Kelliher and Filter's Richard Patrick, but there's a whole new group of musicians getting in on the fun.

Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland, The Used's Bert McCracken, 311's P-Nut, In Flames' Tanner Wayne and Veruca Salt's Louise Post all add their talents to this hard-hitting performance. Post opens up on vocals with Rockman, Patrick and McCracken all getting their crack at Perry Farrell's iconic delivery. You can watch it play out in the video posted below.

“We hope to not only put a smile on people’s faces, but also help the touring staff that have been severely affected by the pandemic”, says Jason Rockman. It should be noted that 100 percent of the profits from the "Mountain Song" performance will go to Roadie Relief, a fundraising effort to aid roadies and touring staff who have qualified for financial aid during the Covid-19 crisis. You can also chip in directly here.

If you're digging this Kings of Quarantine cover, it's available to download via Bandcamp.