Limp Bizkit's "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" made quite a splash when it first emerged in the fall of 2000. So it makes sense that, 20-odd years on, there'd be several "Rollin'" cover versions rolling around the internet. But who knew there were renditions of the song performed in so many different styles?

Classical, lounge, country, parody, metalcore — these are just a few of the disparate genres through which a range of performers have put their stamp on the single from the Fred Durst-led rap-rockers' third studio album, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

The best ones many Limp Bizkit fans have likely heard before: There's the country-western version from Robyn Adele Anderson that went viral last year, a piano and vocal take by The Lounge Kittens. Then, of course, there are covers in the rock vein that still manage to add some oomph to the original, such as a blistering version by the Japanese metal act Crystal Lake.

But what about the not-so-good ones? Why did rapper The Raskal release a "Rollin'" cover that sounds like him simply performing to a substandard karaoke track of the song? Why is there a grindcore version of the tune that rewrites the lyrics to turn "Rollin'" into "Grindin'"?

Listeners may never truly know, but here at Loudwire, we decided to rank the various Limp Bizkit "Rollin" covers available online. While many we've included are decidedly the most polished, professionally released covers, a couple were produced by individuals as mere YouTube larks or attempts at a viral moment. And we're sure there plenty more out there like that.

Either way, you know what time it is. Below, check out the diverse selection of Limp Bizkit "Rollin'" covers, graded from best ("phat") to worst ("hot dog flavored").