Linkin Park Guitarist Brad Delson’s New L.A. Home Has Blue Velvet Movie Theater

Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson's new Los Angeles home has a movie theater that's covered in blue velvet. The musician purchased the home for $5.9 million in the family-friendly Beverlywood neighborhood.

Brad Delson and his wife Elisa Delson, who have been married since 2003, have moved into the Beverlywood neighborhood, which is south of Beverly Hills. Tracy Tutor from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles held the listing, according to Dirt.

The couple purchased the nearly 8,000 square foot home, which was built in 2017. The house was designed by interior Lonni Paul, who specializes in designing luxury homes. Here's a tour of the Linkin Park guitarist's new Los Angeles home.

