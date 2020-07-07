266 Musician Linkin Park ‘In the End’ Cover Is the Ultimate Tribute

Linkin Park's "In the End" video just surpassed one billion YouTube views last week (July 3) and what better way to celebrate with a massive tribute cover from 266 musicians across 35 countries.

Dubbed #QuarantineMob, the project was recorded between May 5 and 25 and will instantly make this entire globe feel small. Not only is there an insane amount of musicians in one video and from so many places, there's also so many instruments! There's two accordions before the first verse hits and even a xylophone.

Everything — the dozens of singers, the various guitar tones (acoustic and electric), all those different instruments — meshes in total harmony in this herculean undertaking. In this pandemic, video montage covers and tributes have become the new norm and nothing can really compete with what the Linkin Park fanbase has done, once again, to bring us all together despite physical and geographical distances.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for some new music from the members of Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda recently announced his Dropped Frames, Vol. 1 solo album. It's a unique release that was culled from Shinoda's livestreams on Twitch, where he created songs in the moments while fans watched and engaged. Some fan vocal submissions will even make the album.

If you really need a new Linkin Park song though, there's good news and bad news. Shinoda confirmed there is an unreleased track with late singer Chester Bennington, but he said, "You literally are going to have to wait years to hear that song."

266 Musicians Cover Linkin Park's "In the End"