In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 16, 2018:

- Linkin Park's Dave "Phoenix" Farrell has turned podcast host alongside pro golfer Brendan Steele. The first episode of their Member Guest podcast finds the pair chatting up Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows and can be heard here.

- Royal Blood will appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight (Jan. 16). Watch them perform "I Only Lie When I Love You" on the CBS late night series, which starts at 12:37AM ET.

- Mike Portnoy has revealed that the next Neal Morse Band disc is a single disc, and is not a sequel to The Similitude of a Dream. "The album is filled with epic majesty, beautiful melodies and amazing playing from start to finish and I couldn’t be prouder of what we came up with," says the drummer, who revealed that tracking will start in March.

- Project 86 are going deeper into their Sheep Among Wolves album, issuing the hard-hitting new title track. Take a listen to the song here.

- Red Fang will play Calgary's Big Winter Classic festival this Thursday (Jan. 18). The event runs through the weekend, with Less Than Jake, Jay Som and others also scheduled to play. Get details here.

- Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner has released a new video for her solo song, "Candle." Take a listen and watch the clip here.

- Obscura have revealed that their next studio album will be titled Diluvium. The band recorded the disc with producer V. Santura and they are currently eyeing a summer 2018 release.

- Grab hold of something. Visigoth have unleashed their new song "Outlive Them All." Listen to the rapid-riffing rocker right here.