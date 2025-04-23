When Emily Armstrong and Phoenix joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (April 22), they spent some time opening up about how they prepare for Linkin Park's big shows, like their June 28 concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

Get our free mobile app

"I feel like the answer for you is that it feels amazing, it feels great and I'm excited," Phoenix told host Chuck Armstrong.

"The real answer for me is I try not to think about that kind of stuff too far out ... I don't know if it's the best strategy, but I try not to think about it too much because I can kind of freak myself out."

Phoenix said that when Linkin Park played their first show in 2024 with Armstrong, he was feeling nervous like he hadn't felt in a long time.

"I didn't know if I was getting sick or what was going on, but like, in my guts, everything was just kind of clenching and moving," Phoenix admitted.

"Thankfully, it was just nerves. It really made me think that if I don't have that a little bit...then something's off. It's awesome to be able to still care enough to have that doing things in your body."

When Armstrong thought about it, she said she feels the exact same way as Phoenix.

READ MORE: Chevelle Discuss New Song, Dive Into 10th Studio Album

"Absolutely," she said confidently.

"I could freak myself out pretty easily ... Every show matters. That's what I think. Every show is just a show."

What Else Did Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong + Phoenix Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's been like having Armstrong in the band: "[Her] addition into what we're doing has been life-giving in every sense. It's been really incredible ... [Her] headspace on what we're doing is so refreshing for me."

Why Armstrong hopes she never gets complacent with Linkin Park: "There's still nerves and stuff, which I feel like I don't ever want to fully dissipate. I like it ... I mean, they've settled, but hopefully not forever."

What it means for fans to love Linkin Park's new music: "People singing the songs as loud as any of the other catalog, that's the dream, isn't it? To be able to write that music and not know how it's going to be received, but just knowing that there's something that feels very right about this, something that's so great."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Emily Armstrong and Phoenix joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, April 22; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.