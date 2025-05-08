Are Lorna Shore Teasing Something With Mysterious New Billboard?

Could a new billboard that's turned up over the New Jersey Turnpike be teasing the return of Lorna Shore?

Apparently, this past week a new billboard off the side of the road has appeared with the messaging, "I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me." It comes with a website address mirroring the message at https://ifeeltheeverblackfesteringwithinme.com.

But why fans seem to feel it's tied to Lorna Shore is the usage of the band's sigil as the lone graphic on the billboard.

What Happens When You Go to the Website?

At present, what you get when you enter the website is a sign-up for a future mailing. The other notable thing from the website is that once you have entered your info, you get a clear look at the backdrop that appears to be a slow streaming creekside against the side of a hill as the sun is either nearly set or just rising as there's some darkness to the visual.

It should be noted that the band has made no confirmation of having anything at all to do with the website, but that does have fans making some speculations.

What Fans Are Saying?

The discussion on social media has already started. One fan on a Reddit thread about the website noted that it was created on April 15 and last updated on May 5 with an expiration date of April 15, 2026.

Others have posited that new music is coming. However, it's been noted on several occasions that guitarist Adam DeMicco recently fielded fan questions on his Instagram Stories and repeatedly denied any knowledge of any new music coming from the band. Could he be trolling? Some fans seem to think so.

What We Do Know About Lorna Shore in 2025

If the billboard and website are indeed tied to Lorna Shore that would be a solid payoff for the band who have already started booking tour dates for 2025. The band's most recent album, Pain Remains, was issued in 2022.

At present, the group is set to kick off their touring year on June 5 in Berlin, Germany. A European trek will keep them on the road through a June 29 finale in Helsinki, Finland.

The band then has some time off until they make a pair of September festival appearances in the U.S. at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville on Sept. 18 and the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival on Sept. 20 in Worcester.

All Lorna Shore tour dates and ticketing information can be found through their website.