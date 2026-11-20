Two of metal's most well-known vocalists are now sporting different looks as Motionless in White frontman Chris Motionless and Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos have each cut their hair.

It's been a challenging month for hair follicles everywhere as the two latest stylistic shifts follow recent notable coif changes for Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Testament's Chuck Billy.

Lorna Shore Frontman Gets Shorn

Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos has shorn off his long locks in what looks like a bit of a rebirth for the singer. In video posted to his Instagram account, a red-haired female appears onscreen with some clippers and the comment, "Never let them guess your next move."

We then jump to Ramos taking said clippers to his hair as someone off camera offers a nervous laugh while the singer himself says, "Oh my god." His red-haired partner then helps shape up his buzzed bald head. But one result of the shaving is that you can now fully see some of his previous tattoo work that was done upon his skull.

It does not appear that Ramos has made the video sharable, so you can watch the clip over on his Instagram account.

READ MORE: Jerry Cantrell Posts Photo of New Haircut

In the caption, Ramos writes, "Basically @thewillramos saying goodbye to many years of growing hair. New era coming."

That could signify Ramos and the band moving forward from their 2025 effort, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me.

Motionless in White's Neckline In Sight

Apparently Will Ramos isn't the only one to tire of the long locks. Fans attending Motionless in White's Newark concert on Thursday (Nov. 19) were quick to notice singer Chris Motionless now sporting a closely cropped haircut and share it on social media.

For much of his career, Motionless has kept a somewhat lengthy mane, but he has been known to cut it closer on occasion and this is one of those moments. In this case, his neckline is clearly visible with his dark, slicked back hair cropped just beyond his ear length.

READ MORE: Testament's Chuck Billy Inspired to Cut Hair by Jerry Cantrell

Ramos and Motionless both shared stages together earlier this year on tour, but as far as we know there was not a pact to crop their locks around the same time.

Below, see some fan shot video of Motionless' new look as shared by X account @MIWSwiftie570 and one from the Prudential Center X account.

Motionless in White are wrapping up a tour in support of their Decades album. The trek concludes tonight (Nov. 20) in Pittsburgh, but more shows are booked for 2027.

Below, check out the Best Metal Song of Each Year Since 1970.