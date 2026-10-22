"I don't know if it's a mixture of luck or hard work, obviously our fans are so passionate and constantly lift us to places where we didn't think that we were ever going to be."

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), Chris Motionless joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the huge year Motionless In White have already had and look ahead at all that's to come in 2027.

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Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"There are so many factors that I can't figure out, but I don't know if I want to know because then I might start trying to change things," Motionless admitted to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong about his band's continued success.

"Dreams do come true and we're so grateful we get to do it any day we get to do it, you know?"

One of the things on the horizon that Motionless can't wait for is being part of Slipknot's world tour next year. Motionless In White will be supporting Slipknot at their shows in San Francisco and Phoenix.

"We've been very, very lucky in our career, Slipknot in 2015 brought us out as the opener for a tour," he said.

"Being lifelong fans of the band, they're one of the most influential bands for Motionless, collectively, amongst all of us. That was a pillar moment for us that we constantly look back to."

He shared that they've played a lot of festivals with Slipknot over the years since that tour.

"To constantly feel like they keep us around, whether it be Corey [Taylor] singing on one of our songs or now doing these shows with them, it's really inspiring, it's motivational."

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Motionless admitted that it feels great to have that feeling that Slipknot not only recognizes what his band is doing but that they want Motionless In White to be part of their world, too.

"We couldn't feel more lucky."

What Else Did Motionless In White's Chris Motionless Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What runs through his head when he thinks about starting Motionless In White more than 20 years ago: "It's so funny to look back at photos and hear these songs and hear how many things have changed. But there's also so many similarities then until now that I laugh about. There's just a magic to us and what we do and whether other people hear that or not, I don't know. But looking back on 20-plus years of time, it feels like several lifetimes. It doesn't feel like the version of us in 2005 is the same as now internally — but it actually is. It's crazy to go back and listen to that as almost an outsider listener, but you remember standing in that studio and tracking that one line or being in the practice room with your band and writing this one song over the course of a month. It's just nuts how those memories come rushing back like it happened yesterday. It's awesome."

Reflecting on the past: "I would say I probably enjoy it more than I don't, but there's definitely a sadness because I do miss how it felt like a lot of things were more simple. It felt like it was five friends, six friends, in a van against the world. That time period is such a beloved big moment to me internally. And now it's a lot more professional, business-oriented in terms of you get in a bus, you go to the next city and you do the show. It's the same spirit, but the simplicity is gone. I miss that a lot, but I look at it fondly and I don't think that I would change anything. So, that's positive."

His goals have never changed: "I've never been like, 'I want to be the most famous person in the world' or 'I want our band to be the biggest band in the world.' It doesn't come from that place. It comes from, I still maintain that spirit of I just want to get in the van and go and just do our thing and play our music and be creative ... I don't ever want to lose that."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Chris Motionless joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Oct. 21; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.