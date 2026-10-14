On Tuesday (Oct. 13), Josh Mowery joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the recent release of Catch Your Breath's second full-length album, Not Broken Enough.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"It finally feels good," Mowery admitted to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong about having Not Broken Enough out in the world.

"It seems like it took forever to get to this one, we put a lot of work into it. It's just nice to be done with all of it, all the push and secrets and all that stuff. I'm glad it's over."

Mowery spent a bit of time going behind-the-scenes on the process of releasing Not Broken Enough, sharing details about that process that fans may not realize. Like he said, a lot of work went into it.

"There were like eight singles on this album and there's like 11 songs, so it just felt like it took forever," he shared.

"Halfway through it, I was like, I just want to drop the album. Can we just drop the rest of the album? And that's not how it works — it's just how it is. Musicians are impatient."

As Mowery put it, "There's no instruction manual whenever you get into this industry and this lifestyle."

Fortunately, the business-side of the album is done. Not Broken Enough is out and Catch Your Breath are gearing up to celebrate it with a massive tour, kicking off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati.

"[In the early days], when you're playing local shows with your friends, you were stoked to sell a shirt."

READ MORE: Myles Kennedy Preps South American, U.S. Tour With Alter Bridge — Interview

It's been a decade since the band started out, playing those small local shows. Now, Catch Your Breath are headlining the Not Broken Enough World Tour, covering America for the rest of 2026 and gearing up for a run of European shows in the new year.

"It all goes by so fast. At first it doesn't, but once you start touring, dude, you don't even remember what year it is. You just remember the tours you were on."

What Else Did Catch Your Breath's Josh Mowery Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Always wanting to be part of the music world: "I think musicians are born. I really do. You have backup plans because you don't ever think I'm going to hit it as a musician and tour the world, you never think that. I had backup plans. I wanted to be a psychologist or a football coach, stuff like that. But I always really, really wanted to be a singer in a band."

When it clicked that he wanted to be a singer: "At first it was just something that I thought was cool, I kind of imagined myself doing it. But it was always just a thought. It was when I put my first band together and we played shows in high school, the first time I played a show, I was like, 'Oh yeah.'"

The best song to introduce someone to Catch Your Breath: "That depends, right? Is your friend a casual music listener? Okay, play them 'Dial Tone.' If you have a friend that's in the scene, I would lean more toward '[Gen]inside,' 'Blood Money,' 'Deadly,' songs that show our versatility over just being a run-of-the-mill hit song or whatever. Or maybe even 'Shame on Me.' 'Shame on Me' would be a good one to show someone, a lot of guitar playing in that one."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Josh Mowery joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Oct. 13; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.