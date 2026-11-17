On Monday (Nov. 16), Tommy Victor helped Loudwire Nights kick off the week as he dove into Prong's self-titled 14th studio album and celebrated the band's 40th anniversary.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"It's a whole rejuvenated Prong, a whole new thing," Victor admitted to Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

"It's amazing, it's absolutely unbelievable. I never thought I'd be here doing [it], 14 records later. I thought it was over in the '90s, you know?"

Part of the inspiration Victor found when creating Prong was being back in his hometown of New York City.

"I grew up here, my DNA is part of it," Victor said about New York City.

"It's a different time back then, we lived in a time where we were afraid to walk down the street and it was just a lot more confrontation everywhere. I think things have gotten mellower, but yeah, I still have that in me. It's just been sort of burned into me. I have this brand, I don't know, it's agitation. It's like discomfort, eternal discomfort or something."

Along with diving into Prong's impressive new album, Victor also spent some time discussing his band's 40th anniversary.

"I remember it all, it's crazy," Victor expressed.

"I remember working at CBGB. I was a sound guy there from '86 to '90. I did all the hardcore matinees during the week and everything ... I remember being there, staying out all night, the whole thing, making the early Prong demos, making the records, going to Bleecker Bob's, selling the records, the whole thing. I mean, it seems like yesterday."

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Being a reflective guy, it's no surprise that Victor channeled some of that early energy — and the energy that went into Prong's 1994 ground-breaking album, Cleansing — into the band's 14th album. Opening with a powerful trio of "The Banner," "New Commission" and "The Uprising," fans quickly hear Prong's legacy wrapped up in Victor's newfound energy and focus.

"I can still do this, I can still get up on stage, I can still write songs," Victor shared.

"If the universe is calling me, I just got to do it ... I want to do something that's meaningful and I want to get back into songwriting."

What Else Did Prong's Tommy Victor Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Working at CBGB and starting Prong at the same time: "It was almost simultaneous. When I started working there, I met Mike Kirkland, the original bass player, and we just started rapping about music. I mean, everything was about music. We had a lot of common ground when it came to bands we liked ... We just got on and we just formed the band and started playing shows. I had the benefit of meeting a lot of people working at CBGB...it was just a great time."

Growing up surrounded by music: "The first record I got was Space Oddity by David Bowie. When Bowie came out, that single, that was like unbelievable, you know? Then after that, I mean, Deep Purple, Sabbath, Zeppelin, then early punk..."

Not thinking too far ahead when he started Prong: "It was more in the moment. We wanted to get obliterated, wasted all the time. That was part of it. We just wanted to have a good time. I mean, that was really, initially, what it was about. Of course, when the music business starts coming in and you start thinking about the other stuff, that sort of makes you miserable. Initially, it was good times, being creative, using music as a vehicle for your attitude or your thoughts on things. That's always been a great outlet for me."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Tommy Victor joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, Nov. 16; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.