The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a new mandate which goes into effect at 11:59PM on Thursday, requiring patrons at 'mega-events' which attract crowds of 10,000 people or more to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate, reported by Billboard, comes as COVID-19 infections are rapidly on the rise not just in the county, but across the entirety of the United States, with many states running low on hospital bed availability in ICU wards, causing a lag in treating patients with urgent medical needs.

Over the last two weeks, Los Angeles has seen an 18 percent increase in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly-infectious Delta variant, prompting the county to put new measures in place to further protect the health of its citizens. A mask mandate had already gone back into effect in mid-July in Los Angeles at several indoor locations such as gyms, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, offices and more.

The latest move comes amid other measures event organizers, especially in regards to live music, have put in place to protect event staff, bands and crew members, as well as fans in attendance.

AEG, one of the nation's largest concert promoters, now requires proof of vaccination for concertgoers and staff, citing the "dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States." A negative COVID test result from an unvaccinated person will not qualify for entry into one of AEG's concerts.

Meanwhile, Live Nation, another giant in the concert promoter space, will require proof of vaccination or a negative test result at all of their live events.

In recent weeks, several tours have been canceled or postponed due to band members or members of the crew contracting COVID-19. Korn, Fall Out Boy, Mammoth WVH, Pop Evil and Tesla are just some of the groups whose tours have been disrupted for these reasons.

Limp Bizkit, realizing the safety protocol in place for touring artists was not tenable, elected to cancel their remaining August tour dates with Spiritbox out of an abundance of caution.

ABC News 10 has rounded up 49 different scientific studies that have shown the efficacy of wearing a face mask to limit the transmission of COVID-19. Learn more about why they work here.

Overwhelmingly so, hospital admission rates among those infected with COVID-19 stem from those who have not received one of the three free vaccines available in the United States. To find a vaccine appointment near you, head here.