Lzzy Hale Shouts Out Current Top 10 Charting Female Led Rock Acts

Ladies first .... and eighth and tenth! A recent look at Mediabase's Active Rock chart shows that three female fronted acts are currently rocking out inside the Top 10 and it's something that has not gone unnoticed by Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale.

"I don’t know whether this is the first time we’ve seen Three women in Rock all in the top 10 at the same time, but I certainly haven’t seen it before," says Hale in a social media posting. "I’m so honored to climb the charts alongside my sisters. Congrats to Mz Momsen @taylormomsen on the Number 1 this Week and Amy @amylee is right behind."

Hale did put a challenge though, commenting, "Beware though ladies ... I’m creepin’ ... Race ya to the top bitches! Will we see a #1-#2-#3 punch? Nothing’s impossible," concluding with hashtags for #theprettyreckless #evanescence #halestorm #badassbitches #womeninrock #backfromthedead

Indeed, the Mediabase chart that logs the number of spins for songs from reporting active rock stations shows that The Pretty Reckless' "Only Love Can Save Me Now" climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 over the past week with 1,869 spins, unseating Foo Fighters' "Making a Fire" from the top spot.

Evanescence currently holds steady at No. 8 with "Better Without You," which had 1,190 spins over the past week. Halestorm just jumped up a notch to No. 10, being the third female-led act in the Top 10, with their song "Back From the Dead." It registered 1,062 spins.

It's also worth noting that Lilith Czar ("Anarchy"), Dead Sara ("Heroes") and Dorothy ("What's Coming to Me") also have songs currently charting in Active Rock's Top 50 according to the most recent Mediabase chart.

Halestorm and Evanescence have paired up for tour dates later this fall, while both Halestorm and Evanescence are also scheduling some of their own dates outside of the run. The Pretty Reckless, meanwhile, are holding off until 2022 to return to the road.