The Pretty Reckless Postpone All Tour Dates Until 2022

The Pretty Reckless, like most other rock bands, haven't been out on tour since the coronavirus pandemic first brought large concerts to a stop last year. Around that time, the Taylor Momsen-led act pushed their 2020 tour dates up to this year. Now, the group has announced they won't be hitting the road again until 2022.

Word of the blanket postponement arrived on Tuesday (April 27), with the band issuing a statement that promised the re-rescheduled tour dates would be announced in short order.

"After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing Covid epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022," the band said. "We absolutely cannot wait to come back and see you around the world in 2022… stay tuned for announcements coming this week!"

The Pretty Reckless join other in-demand rock groups — Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, Rammstein — who have erred on the safe side and bumped previously rescheduled 2020 concerts up another year. Yet, some live events are already coming back this summer, though many are outdoor festivals.

Even though the Pretty Reckless have yet to tour behind it, the band still released their fourth studio album, Death by Rock and Roll, earlier this year. It contains songs such as the title track, the Soundgarden collaboration "Only Love Can Save Me Now" and the Tom Morello-featuring "And So It Went."