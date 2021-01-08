The Pretty Reckless have released another single from their upcoming fourth album Death By Rock and Roll. Titled "And So It Went," the track features a solo from guitar legend Tom Morello.

The other songs that the band previously released from the album — "Death By Rock and Roll," "Broomsticks" and "25" — all vary quite a bit from each other sonically, but "And So It Went" fits right in with the self-titled track. It also pays nostalgia to their Going to Hell hit "Heaven Knows" when a chorus of children chant along with Taylor Momsen toward the end.

Check out the lyrics for "And So It Went" below, and listen along underneath.

In addition to Morello, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron also appear on the record, specifically on "Only Love Can Save Me Now," which Momsen described as a "five-minute epic" song.

Death By Rock and Roll will be out Feb. 12 on Fearless Records.

And so it went

The children lost their minds

Beggin' for forgiveness

Was such a waste of time

And the bullets start to fly

And the bar's about to break

Want to hear the cry

It's too much for me to take They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don't belong to you

It belongs to me And so it went

The children lost their minds

Crawlin' over bodies of those who gave their lives

And the fists began to throw

And the fire starts to blaze

Don't you think they know

That I'm fuckin' human race? They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don't belong to you

It belongs to— Everyone is cryin' out, I can hear them scream

With all these eyes upon us, but no one seems to see

That you and me are just the same as God meant it to be

But you're much too close to me

You're much too close to me And so it went

The children lost their minds

Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

And the wind begins to howl

And the wolf is at your door

You have so much of everything

But still, you wanted more They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don't belong to you

It belongs to me The world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don't belong to you

It belongs to me