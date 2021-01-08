The Pretty Reckless Drop New Song ‘And So It Went’ Featuring Tom Morello
The Pretty Reckless have released another single from their upcoming fourth album Death By Rock and Roll. Titled "And So It Went," the track features a solo from guitar legend Tom Morello.
The other songs that the band previously released from the album — "Death By Rock and Roll," "Broomsticks" and "25" — all vary quite a bit from each other sonically, but "And So It Went" fits right in with the self-titled track. It also pays nostalgia to their Going to Hell hit "Heaven Knows" when a chorus of children chant along with Taylor Momsen toward the end.
Check out the lyrics for "And So It Went" below, and listen along underneath.
In addition to Morello, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron also appear on the record, specifically on "Only Love Can Save Me Now," which Momsen described as a "five-minute epic" song.
Death By Rock and Roll will be out Feb. 12 on Fearless Records.
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Beggin' for forgiveness
Was such a waste of time
And the bullets start to fly
And the bar's about to break
Want to hear the cry
It's too much for me to take
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don't belong to you
It belongs to me
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Crawlin' over bodies of those who gave their lives
And the fists began to throw
And the fire starts to blaze
Don't you think they know
That I'm fuckin' human race?
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don't belong to you
It belongs to—
Everyone is cryin' out, I can hear them scream
With all these eyes upon us, but no one seems to see
That you and me are just the same as God meant it to be
But you're much too close to me
You're much too close to me
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide
And the wind begins to howl
And the wolf is at your door
You have so much of everything
But still, you wanted more
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don't belong to you
It belongs to me
The world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don't belong to you
It belongs to me
The Pretty Reckless (Featuring Tom Morello), "And So It Went"