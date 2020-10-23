The Pretty Reckless Deliver Halloween-Themed Video + Song ‘Broomsticks’

While it may be a while before we hear The Pretty Reckless' Death By Rock and Roll album, the group does have a new song to share. "Broomsticks" is being issued to coincide with Halloween.

The brief track, which clocks in under a minute, feels like the perfect interlude for an animated film so it makes sense that the band teamed up with Richard Bailey to create an illustrated video to accompany the track. Watch it below.

The lyrics for "Broomsticks" can be viewed below:

Broomsticks, tombs in graveyards loom

Tall hats, black cats, cauldrons, brew

We fly by the light of the full moon

Watch your neck when wolfsbane starts to bloom

The Pretty Reckless issued the title track from Death By Rock and Roll earlier this year, but with the pandemic the album is now on track to arrive in early 2021 via Fearless Records.

"It's a very weird thing to be releasing music right now," stated vocalist Taylor Momsen back in July. "It's always a bit nerve-wracking to put music out into the world at any time but certainly releasing music in these unprecedented times is a bit scary."

She added while speaking with the Darryl Talks to Bands podcast, "It's very weird to release music and not be able to back it up with a tour. The circle doesn't feel complete until you get to play the songs live. So it's a very strange time. I think we're doing the same thing that a lot of bands are doing — we're just kind of waiting and observing and trying to see where this is gonna go."

The Pretty Reckless, "Broomsticks"