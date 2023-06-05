POLL: What’s the Best Pretty Reckless Album? – Vote Now

The Pretty Reckless have emerged as one of rock radio's biggest bands over the last decade-plus, giving us four records that have seen Taylor Momsen and her band deliver chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit. But which album is their best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

After starting her career is an actress, Taylor Momsen made the transition to music by launching her band The Pretty Reckless with their 2010 debut album, Light Me Up, which featured the singles, "Make Me Wanna Die," "Miss Nothing" and "Just Tonight."

It was the second album, Going to Hell, that saw The Pretty Reckless start to make an impact at rock radio, yielding five singles include the chart-topping "Heaven Knows," "Messed Up World (F'd Up World)" and "Follow Me Down."

The band's third album, Who You Selling For?, arrived in 2016 and continued their hot streak of rock radio hits, giving us the chart topping "Take Me Down" as well as "Oh My God" and "Back to the River."

As for the band's latest, Death By Rock and Roll, arrived in 2021, written after the deaths of producer Kato Khandwala and Momsen's tourmate Chris Cornell. That more personal album gave us the chart-topping title track as well as "And So It Went" and "Only Love Can Save Me Now."

At present, there are only a handful of tour dates on the band's 2023 tour schedule.

