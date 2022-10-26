In an announcement this week, Green Day and Eddie Vedder emerged as the main headliners for 2023's Innings Festival in Arizona, the Phoenix-area music festival that coincides with the start of MLB spring training in the Valley of the Sun each year.

A stacked lineup of bands will accompany the headliners across two days.

See the full lineup near the bottom of this post.

Scheduled for Feb. 25–26, 2023, at Tempe, Arizona's Tempe Beach Park, the event will be the fifth edition of Arizona's Innings Festival. Weezer, The Black Crowes and The Pretty Reckless are just a few of the other bands set to perform. Tickets go on sale Thursday (Oct. 27) at 10 AM PT.

In addition to music, Arizona's Innings Festival 2023 promises interactive baseball related activities plus numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats such as Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore and more. Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show.

Get 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets at inningsfestival.com/arizona. A separate Innings Festival also takes place in Florida — a lineup for that bill is due next month.

Green Day's latest, Father of All…, emerged in 2020. They've followed it with several singles. Vedder's recent solo album apart from Pearl Jam, Earthling, is among Loudwire's Best Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far).

Innings Festival 2023 Lineup

Innings Festival 2023 Innings Festival loading...