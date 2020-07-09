Taylor Momsen: The Pretty Reckless’ New Album Is Coming in 2021

We already know that The Pretty Reckless have a new record underway, but until now, we weren't quite sure when it was coming. Vocalist Taylor Momsen says the band's upcoming album Death By Rock and Roll will be out in 2021.

The band dropped the debut, self-titled single from the album in May, which paid tribute to their late producer Kato Khandwala. We've also learned that there are a plethora of guests featured throughout the new set of songs, including Soundgarden legends Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil on a "five-minute epic" song called "Only Love Can Save Me Now," as well as Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello on "And So it Went."

"It is a very weird thing to be releasing music right now," Momsen told the Darryl Talks to Bands podcast. "It’s always a bit nerve-wracking to put music out into the world at any time, but certainly releasing music in these very unprecedented times is a bit scary.”

While the singer promises that more new music will be delivered to fans before the year is over, the album won't be out until 2021.

"It's very weird to release music and not be able to back it up with a tour. The circle doesn't feel complete until you get to play the songs live," she explained. "So it's a very strange time. I think we're doing the same thing that a lot of bands are doing — we're just kind of waiting and observing and trying to see where this is gonna go."

The Pretty Reckless don't have a specific release date for the album just yet, but Momsen added that there will be "many more singles" before it comes out. Listen to the full interview below.

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen Talks to the Darryl Talks to Bands Podcast