One album every four years appears to be the sweet spot for The Pretty Reckless, who have just issued their first piece of new music since their third record, Who You Selling For, came out in 2016. The new single, "Death by Rock and Roll," is a personal one that has been dedicated to the memory of late producer Kato Khandwala.

The tribute is certainly emotional, but The Pretty Reckless haven't crafted a teary ballad here, instead, turning their focus toward a badass, outlaw-styled rock track with an ascending, evocative chorus and vibrant guitar melody.

"In a lot of ways, this new album feels like a rebirth and our first single, 'Death By Rock and Roll,' represents that salvation that my favorite music brings me," said singer Taylor Momsen of the band's forthcoming release. "Rock is freedom," she continued, "and this song is about living life the way you want, and now that belongs to everyone who listens."

In the song, Momsen references a motorcycle crash, referring to the 2018 event that claimed the life of Khandwala, who produced each of The Pretty Reckless' first three albums. Rather than lamenting tragedy, Momsen spins the message to one that asserts control over fate.

Read the lyrics directly below and listen to "Death by Rock and Roll" at the bottom of the page.

Jenny died of suicide

With a candle burnin' in her eye

But on my tombstone when I go

Just put “Death by Rock and Roll” John forgot what he was on

But he broke the needle, dead and gone

But on my tombstone when I go

Just put “Death by Rock and Roll” I wanna go with a shotgun blast

I wanna go with a woman on her back

I wanna go with balls, I won't pray

I wanna go with a spiral in my veins

I wanna go

I wanna go

I wanna go out my way Amy shot and killed a man

With a gun too heavy in her hand

But on my tombstone when I go

Just put “Death by Rock and Roll” Jamie had steel in her bones

But she burned away, blood into stone

But on my tombstone when I go

Just put “Death by Rock and Roll” I wanna go with a shotgun blast

I wanna go with a woman on her back

I wanna go with this sickness in my throat

I wanna go, killed by Rock and Roll

I wanna

I wanna go

I wanna go out my way, yeah I wanna go with a shotgun blast

I wanna go with a motorcycle crash

Out on my own, I don't need to be saved

I wanna go out my way But on my tombstone when I go

Just put “Death by Rock and Roll"

At this time, there are no other details surrounding the release of the band's next record. They do, however, have a handful of U.S. tour dates that have been rescheduled for the fall.

The Pretty Reckless, "Death By Rock and Roll" Music Video

The Pretty Reckless, "Death By Rock and Roll" Artwork

Fearless Records