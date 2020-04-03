The Pretty Reckless Reschedule Spring Tour Dates

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on spring tour schedules, The Pretty Reckless are the latest to adjust their plans, moving their U.S. dates into the fall.

The group had intended to be out on the road this spring ahead of a forthcoming record, but like many they've had to alter their routing.

In a new statement posted to their social media, they reveal, "The health and safety of everyone attending our shows is our number one priority. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Pretty Reckless headline dates in May 2020 have been rescheduled. The rescheduled dates are confirmed and listed below. All tickets remain valid for the new dates. Further questions or concerns can be directed to point of purchase. Stay safe."

In late 2019, The Pretty Reckless revealed that they were working on their next studio album. In a social media post, Taylor Momsen, who is a huge Soundgarden fan, also revealed she spent time at Seattle's London Bridge studio hanging with drummer Matt Cameron. She added, "Wait til you hear this," referring to the fourth album, and calling Cameron "incomparable."

While we wait for the new record and the fall U.S. dates, you can stay up to date with all The Pretty Reckless' touring activity at their website.

The Pretty Reckless Rescheduled 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ The Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 22 - Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

Sept. 25 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Oct. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Oct. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan

Oct. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Oct. 8 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's