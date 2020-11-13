The Pretty Reckless Drop Retrospective New Song ’25’
There are a ton of new musical releases on this Friday the 13th of November, and among them are the Pretty Reckless. The band just recently confirmed the date for their upcoming album Death By Rock and Roll, and now they've dropped the reflective new song "25."
While the first single "Death By Rock and Roll" showcased the band's signature hard rock persona, "25" adds a new flavor to their song catalog. Singer Taylor Momsen delivers airy vocals over a marching snare throughout the verses, which lead to a grandiose chorus. The lyrical theme is reminiscent of their Who You Selling For track "The Walls Are Closing In / Hangman," but we aren't exactly sure what story is being told this time around.
Listen to the track below, and view its lyrics underneath.
Fans can expect Death By Rock and Roll to be quite the emotional ride, as the band endured several losses prior to writing it — particularly Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and their longtime producer Kato Khandwala. Momsen spoke with Loudwire Nights about the dark period. "I turned to music again, and it once again saved my life. It really brought me back to life again," she said.
Death By Rock and Roll will be out Feb. 12, 2021 on Fearless Records.
The Pretty Reckless - "25"
The Pretty Reckless, "25" Lyrics
Year one was lots of fun
But nothin' lasts forever in my dreams
Two, I followed you
Because you knew the way or so it seemed
At three, I still believed
That we would be becoming destiny
At four, I wanted more
But you were movin' on to better things
At twenty-five, and still alive
Much longer than expected for a man
At twenty-five, a hope has died
And the glass of my intentions turns to sand
And shatters in my hand
Oh, oh, oh
Five to six, a lie, a kiss
The secrets that were stirred we'd never say
Skipped to eight, we called it fate
To live to let us die another day
At nine, I saw the signs
Reflected in the barrel of a gun
Ten, we're here again
Those who loved me burned up in the sun
At twenty-five, and still alive
Much longer than expected for a man
At twenty-five, a hope has died
And the glass of my intentions turns to sand
And shatters in my hand
Shatters in my hand
From eleven-twelve, I held the future in my grasp
And all through my teens, I screamed that may not live much past
Twenty-one, two, three, four
Twenty-one, two, three, four
Twenty-one, two, three, four
One, two, three, four
At twenty-five, and still alive
Much longer than expected for a man
At twenty-five, a hope has died
And the glass of my intentions
The glass of my intentions
The glass of my intentions turns to sand
It shatters in my hand
Shatters in my hand
In my hand
11 Metal Musicians Who Killed It In Other Genres