The Pretty Reckless Drop Retrospective New Song ’25’

There are a ton of new musical releases on this Friday the 13th of November, and among them are the Pretty Reckless. The band just recently confirmed the date for their upcoming album Death By Rock and Roll, and now they've dropped the reflective new song "25."

While the first single "Death By Rock and Roll" showcased the band's signature hard rock persona, "25" adds a new flavor to their song catalog. Singer Taylor Momsen delivers airy vocals over a marching snare throughout the verses, which lead to a grandiose chorus. The lyrical theme is reminiscent of their Who You Selling For track "The Walls Are Closing In / Hangman," but we aren't exactly sure what story is being told this time around.

Listen to the track below, and view its lyrics underneath.

Fans can expect Death By Rock and Roll to be quite the emotional ride, as the band endured several losses prior to writing it — particularly Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and their longtime producer Kato Khandwala. Momsen spoke with Loudwire Nights about the dark period. "I turned to music again, and it once again saved my life. It really brought me back to life again," she said.

Death By Rock and Roll will be out Feb. 12, 2021 on Fearless Records.

The Pretty Reckless - "25"

The Pretty Reckless, "25" Lyrics

Year one was lots of fun

But nothin' lasts forever in my dreams

Two, I followed you

Because you knew the way or so it seemed

At three, I still believed

That we would be becoming destiny

At four, I wanted more

But you were movin' on to better things At twenty-five, and still alive

Much longer than expected for a man

At twenty-five, a hope has died

And the glass of my intentions turns to sand

And shatters in my hand Oh, oh, oh Five to six, a lie, a kiss

The secrets that were stirred we'd never say

Skipped to eight, we called it fate

To live to let us die another day

At nine, I saw the signs

Reflected in the barrel of a gun

Ten, we're here again

Those who loved me burned up in the sun

At twenty-five, and still alive

Much longer than expected for a man

At twenty-five, a hope has died

And the glass of my intentions turns to sand

And shatters in my hand

Shatters in my hand From eleven-twelve, I held the future in my grasp

And all through my teens, I screamed that may not live much past

Twenty-one, two, three, four

Twenty-one, two, three, four

Twenty-one, two, three, four

One, two, three, four At twenty-five, and still alive

Much longer than expected for a man

At twenty-five, a hope has died

And the glass of my intentions

The glass of my intentions

The glass of my intentions turns to sand

It shatters in my hand Shatters in my hand

In my hand