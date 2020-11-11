It's been a long time coming, but the Pretty Reckless have officially confirmed the release date for their upcoming album Death By Rock and Roll. They've also shared the artwork and track listing.

"After years of putting our blood sweat and tears into the recording I’m so excited for you all to hear it," wrote frontwoman Taylor Momsen in a new Instagram post with the album artwork and the hashtag, "The next era has begun."

Death By Rock and Roll will be out on Feb. 12, 2021 through Fearless Records, and can be pre-saved here. Additionally, the band will release the song "25" this coming Friday, Nov. 13. See the rest of the album details below.

The rockers released the self-titled track from the album earlier this year in May. The single and its artwork served as a tribute to their late producer Kato Khandwala, who produced the band's previous three albums. They also shared the brief but spooky song "Broomsticks" on Halloween.

Momsen has revealed several guests that will appear on the album, including Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, and Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage's Tom Morello.

Track Listing

01. Death By Rock and Roll

02. Only Love Can Save Me Now (feat. Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron)

03. And So It Went (feat. Tom Morello)

04. 25

05. My Bones

06. Got So High

07. Broomsticks

08. Witches Burn

09. Standing at the Wall

10. Turning Gold

11. Rock and Roll Heaven

12. Harley Darling