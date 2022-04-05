Lzzy Hale + Katie Daryl Return for New Seasons of AXS ‘A Year in Music’ + ‘Top Ten Revealed’

There's so much music history and opinions to be covered, and AXS is adding to those conversations with brand new seasons of A Year in Music and The Top Ten Revealed on tap for later this month.

A Year in Music will once again be hosted by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, continuing her run of hosting duties for the network. As with past seasons, A Year in Music will look at specific individual years breaking down some of the era's biggest bands, most influential albums, surprising breakups and monumental moments in history. The fifth season features 12 all new episodes with Hale on hand to take you through it all.

The new season kicks off on April 19 with a look back at the Latin renaissance, the pop battle of the sexes and the rise of Napster that helped define 1999. Future episodes will focus on the halftime wardrobe malfunction and a country music schism that had the industry buzzing in 2004; the birth of disco and Van Halen in 1978; Taylor Swift’s crossover success in 2014; the British Invasion that rocked 1962; and 1988’s eclectic music scene that boasted Jane’s Addiction, gangsta rap and Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror."

You can also look for retrospectives covering the chart-topping success of “Hotel California” and Peter Frampton’s breakthrough in 1976; the music-driven reality TV boom with the first seasons of American Idol and The Osbournes in 2002; Celine Dion’s Titanic hit and Jennifer Lopez’s breakout role in the Selena biopic in 1997; the debut of Bruno Mars in 2010; the new generation of music led by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who and Motown in 1965; and the COVID pandemic that shook the industry in 2020.

“A Year In Music is the ultimate time machine trip, and I am so excited to be back as host for season five,” said Hale. “From culture and politics, to society, entertainment and so much more, we’re taking a look at how the most definitive eras in music have influenced the world—and been influenced by the world—resulting in a slate of important moments that have left an indelible mark on history. Each episode sheds light on a different era in the story of music, and I cannot wait to relive them all with my fellow rock connoisseurs this spring!”

Also returning for a fifth season is The Top Ten Revealed, hosted and executive produced by Katie Daryl. This countdown series hits 100 episodes this season and provides viewers with even more categories and a panel of celebrity guests to provide fresh takes on some of the selected choices.

Also spanning 12 episodes, some of the countdown topics this year include the big screen's best "Rock Star Movies," "Songs to Make You Blush," "Fighting Songs," "Songs for Mom," a Jersey salute with "Artists From New Jersey" and "Explosive Songs." You'll also get a special "Songs for Champions" countdown on the 100th episode, while additional airings include "Fruit Songs," "Debut Albums of 1992" and more.

Among the panelists this season will be singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, pop pioneer Taylor Dayne, improv master Brad Sherwood and Lit frontman Ajay Popoff, as well as beloved returnees such as Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider, Mary Lynn Rajskub, EG Daly, Matt Pinfield and Finesse Mitchell.

“I cannot believe that The Top Ten Revealed will already be celebrating its 100TH Episode this season,” Daryl said. “AXS TV’s audience has truly embraced the series from the very beginning, and we could not have achieved this incredible milestone without their support. There are a lot of fun topics and iconic guests onboard for season five, and we are so excited to share them with our viewers when The Top Ten Revealed returns on April 19.”

So mark it on the calendar! The Top Ten Revealed will return on Tuesday, April 19 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT followed immediately by A Year in Music at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT. See previews of the upcoming seasons below.

The Top Ten Revealed Preview

A Year in Music Preview