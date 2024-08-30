A week ahead of Linkin Park's mystery event on Sept. 5, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale has shared a new cover of "Crawling."

In a video posted on Instagram, Hale is seated in front of a white piano, with books and box sets behind her. It's a tranquil cover of an anxiety-riddled song, Hale's arresting voice accompanied by those gentle piano melodies and chords.

The video cuts off as Hale sings the second chorus, but the brief runtime is still quite rewarding. Rather than belting out the song with gritty distortion on her voice like she so often does in Halestorm (and during her brief tenure fronting Skid Row earlier this year), Hale sticks to glistening cleans.

Watch the clip below.

Of course, this video has also invited further speculation as to who Linkin Park's presumed new singer could be.

After the band's 100-hour countdown expired this week, offering one vital clue, Linkin Park announced a mystery event taking place on Sept. 5. Very little details have been confirmed, other than a five-hour window when this is expected to take place next Thursday and that invited were sent out exclusively to fan club members who signed up for the fan club prior to Aug. 24.

The event will be held in Los Angeles "between 12:30PM and 5:30PM" PT.

Lzzy on Chester Bennington

At the 2017 Loudwire Music Awards, which took place three months after Chester Bennington's death, Lzzy Hale paid tribute to the late singer and spoke passionately about mental health and the toll online detractors and haters have on mental wellbeing.

"This is for Chester fucking Bennington," Hale said, accepting the award for Best Singer on his behalf. "A voice of a generation and I’d like to take this moment in front of all of you to remind you that you are not alone. Life is fucking hard. It is. And all of us, we have terrible beasts and demons and vices that we battle daily. And as humans we have a responsibility to everybody, to each other to lift each other up. We are in this fight together."

"So stop the cyberbullying," implored Hale. "And stop hating people for stupid fucking reasons. It’s 2017, we end this shit now. And instead of spewing hateful and ignorant comments, we leave comments of encouragement, of hope, of empowerment, of rock 'n' roll. I’ve seen it first hand, the power of words one kind comment can change the course of someone's life, change what they want to do and what they live for. Before you start saying stupid shit on Facebook, know that what you say has the power to heal or hurt somebody. So choose wisely."

She continued, "Chester, we loved you, you will be missed, and I’m so sorry you felt you had to leave this way. But all of the men and women you healed with your music, you reminded us we are not alone. Your music and message will live on. Thank you for your time, Chester we love you."

Watch the video below.