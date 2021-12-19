Lzzy Hale Says the New Halestorm Album Was ‘the Most Difficult, Maddening, and Rewarding Process yet’

Happy holidays from Halestorm! The band has finished mastering their new album, which is set for an early 2022 release. Singer Lzzy Hale has spent the weekend posting on her Instagram about the new project. You can check out the posts below.

Friday (Dec. 17), Hale posted photos of her and guitarist Joe Hottinger and commented that they would be listening to the final mixes of the new album that day. She adds, "I'm so proud of this album. It was the most difficult, maddening, and rewarding process yet. Y'all ain't ready for this beast."

A day later, she shared a photo of her listening to the album after it was mixed and mastered and commented, "I'm so grateful to my entire team for their incredible hard work, passion and patience. I'm also grateful for my bandmates that stepped up to make this album magic. I can't wait to unleash this beast into the world."

Hale told Brandy Richey of the Pittsburgh radio station 105.9 The X that her inspiration from the album came from talking to others and listening to their "survival stories." She explains, "It was a really neat way for me to find myself again and see myself in them, but also in turn I feel like everyone's going to see some of themselves on this album."

This will be the first time the band has used dual producers to create an album. They worked with Nick Raskulinecz, who previously produced ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP and Vicious. Hale once described Raskulinecz as the band's "fifth member."

They also worked with The Exies' Scott Stevens for the vocals, who is like a "brother from another mother" to Hale, according to the singer.

You can spend the holidays this year rocking out with Halestorm from the comfort of your own home. In November, Halestorm announced a special one-night-only livestream concert, dubbed "Happy Hale-i-days." You can check out more information for the event scheduled for Dec. 23 here.