What better way to spend the holidays than rocking out with Halestorm from the comfort of your home? Just ahead of Christmas, Halestorm have announced a special one-night-only livestream concert, with fans everywhere getting a chance to take in their previously-recorded performance from the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The special livestream event, dubbed "Happy Hale-i-days," will take place Dec. 23, with fans having a chance to watch the show that was initially recorded back in September. Prior to the show, fans will also have the option to purchase tickets for a VIP Party taking place online hours before showtime. All details will be posted this Friday (Nov. 5) via Mandolin.com.

And speaking of the "Hale-i-days," good tidings have definitely come Halestorm's way as "Back From the Dead" is currently the No. 1 rock song in the country. In celebration of the feat, the band has just released an acoustic version of "Back From the Dead" that can be heard in the player below.

Halestorm, "Back From the Dead" (Acoustic)

The current chart-topper and the livestream announcement come as Halestorm are getting ready to return to the road. The band starts their final leg of 2021 tomorrow night (Nov. 4) in Garden City, Idaho and will spend a majority of their upcoming dates co-headlining shows with Evanescence. Stay up to date with all the band's touring and get ticketing info here.

Mandolin / Photo by Jimmy Fontaine