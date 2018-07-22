Smashing Pumpkins' "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour has started making its way across the country, and on Friday night (July 20) in Nashville, Billy Corgan's crew had a special guest join in the festivities. Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, who is based out of Nashville, dropped in mid-song during the Pumpkins' cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" to bring the track to a rousing conclusion for the Bridgestone Arena audience.

Smashing Pumpkins have included the "Stairway to Heaven" cover in their sets so far on this tour, with Billy Corgan starting the song on keyboard while the rest of the group eventually join and to take it from its somber opening to something more anthemic. As the song transitions from Corgan's keyboard parts to the guitar solo, he exits the stage only to return on one side while Hale walks out from the other to the roar of the crowd at about the 5:45 mark in the fan-shot video above.

Corgan and Hale then belt out the song's powerful ending, duetting in parts and trading off lyrics as well before embracing at the end of the song.

Smashing Pumpkins "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour continues tonight (July 22) in Atlanta, with North American shows booked into early September. See all their stops here.

Halestorm, meanwhile, are ramping up to the July 27 street date for their fourth studio album, Vicious. They kick off their summer touring with In This Moment and New Years Day on July 27 in Independence, Mo. See their stops here.

