Machine Gun Kelly reaches for his acoustic guitar on "Bloody Valentine Acoustic," giving a subdued take on the musician's recent pop-punk track with Blink-182's Travis Barker. First released in May, the regular version of "Bloody Valentine" serves as a single for MGK's upcoming Tickets to My Downfall album.

That's the collection touted as a whole pop-punk LP from Kelly and his Blink cohort that arrives July 17. But before the release comes to pass, listeners can get in touch with their emotional side along with Machine Gun Kelly in the serenely sober music video for the acoustic "Bloody Valentine." It's below.

In it, Kelly — the rapper, actor and entertainer whose real name is Colson Baker — sings the stripped back tune during golden hour. He's wearing a leather jacket and seated on a motorcycle parked at a scenic overlook. It's quite different from the Megan Fox-starring clip for the proper version of the track.

Looking back, Tickets to My Downfall has been coming down the pipe for a hot minute. Last year, MGK started promising more rock and pop-punk music. Then, in March, he and Barker pulled the trigger on a cover of Paramore's classic "Misery Business" that signaled the beginning of Kelly's Downfall era.

Before that, Machine Gun Kelly tested the rock waters on 2019's Hotel Diablo with cuts such as "I Think I'm Okay" alongside both Barker and Yungblud. Not to mention the rock-and-roll education the entertainer must have received portraying Tommy Lee in that year's Motley Crue biopic The Dirt and in his stint as a cast member on Showtime's Roadies.

Machine Gun Kelly, "Bloody Valentine Acoustic"