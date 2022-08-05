Machine Gun Kelly responded in an Instagram Story on Thursday (Aug. 3) after someone tagged one of the busses in the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" entourage with graffiti that included a crude phallic rendering and a homophobic slur.

It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, where Machine Gun Kelly performed at CHI Health Center Arena, according to Billboard and TMZ. A fan-captured video of the parked bus shows the graffiti on the vehicle. However, it evidently wasn't the artist's personal tour bus.

"You're so dumb," Machine Gun Kelly says. "You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus — wrong bus, you fuckin' idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

He continues, "Second off, I was by the busses till 4:30 in the morning. Which means you waited till 5AM to spray paint a dick. [Laughs] You could've been at home, cuddling with your partner or doing something. And instead, you were like, Goddamnit, I wish he would just go up to his hotel room so I can spray paint this dick."

As Machine Gun kelly relaxes in a bed, he adds, "They washed it off before I even saw it. Aren't you sad? I'm still in bed; I didn't even get to enjoy it. You suck."

The Omaha World-Herald said police responded to vandalism of a tour bus around 10AM. A CHI Health Center spokesperson said the bus was tagged before it reached the venue. The paint was easily removed with mineral oil and there was no permanent damage.

Machine Gun Kelly launched his tour in June. The trek continues across the U.S. this month and hits Europe in the fall. Mainstream Sellout arrived in March. Earlier this year, MGK told pop-punk bands he earned success in that genre. Last year, he inflamed Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.

Graffitied Machine Gun Kelly Tour Bus Spotted in Omaha - Aug. 4, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 World Tour Dates

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Sept. 17 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportarena

Sept. 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais12

Sept. 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Sept. 25 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Sept. 27 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Sept. 28 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Sept. 29 – Paris, France @ The Zenith

Oct. 1 – London, England @ SSE Arena

Oct. 4 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 9 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3rena

Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live