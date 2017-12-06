In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Dec. 6, 2017:

- Machine Head are about to release the video for the title track to Catharsis, but they're giving fans an early look behind the scenes of the video shoot in the player above. The new Catharsis album will be out Jan. 26.

- A Killer's Confession will be embarking on a quick Eastern U.S. headlining tour this Christmas season. Tickets and information is available at the band's Facebook page.

- Falling in Reverse releases a behind the scenes look into their recent music video for "F-ck You and All Your Friends." It tracks the filming process for the video, and shows frontman Ronnie Radke and company goofing off a fair amount. Watch it here.

- Evanescence's Troy McLawhorn appears in a hilarious video for Orange Amplifiers showing off their new O-FPS foot pedal. He fields calls from members of Slipknot, Primus, Deftones, High On Fire and more, making for a funny watch. Check it out here.

- The Word Alive frontman Tyler "Telle" Smith suffered a broken knee after a recent show this past Nov. 12. This injury comes in addition to a compound fracture in his right leg. Read his Tweet here.

- August Burns Red announce they will be appearing at this year's LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival in Lancaster, Pa. and will go down April 12 - 15. Tickets for the event are available here.

- Senses Fail announce they will embark on a 2018 North American headlining tour, in support of their upcoming album If There Is Light, It Will Find You. The tour features support from Reggie and the Full Effect, Have Mercy, and Household. See tour dates here.

- Dorothy announced dates for a sprawling North American headlining tour, beginning this January. They will also be looking for a hometown favorite to open each show as part of a contest. Tickets are available here.

- Living Colour, Dinosaur Jr.'s J. Mascis, Tesla's Brian Wheat and an eclectic lineup of musicians will take part in a special tribute dubbed "The Music of Led Zeppelin" at New York's Carnegie Hall on March 7. Tickets for the event are available here.