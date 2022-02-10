Mammoth WVH Unveil New Performance-Based Video for ‘Epiphany’

As Mammoth WVH's latest single "Epiphany" climbs the rock charts, the group has unveiled a visually-compelling brand new video for the song, featuring footage from their recent headlining tour, as well as their run with Guns N' Roses.

The majority of the video is made up of black-and-white onstage and backstage clips from some of Mammoth's October headlining shows, and bits from when they opened for Guns in September. During the bridge of the song, the video switches to full-color clips.

“’Epiphany’ is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH,” Mammoth mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen explained in a press release. “The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June. That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour.”

Mammoth WVH have accomplished a lot since the release of their debut single "Distance" in late 2020. The song eventually went to No. 1 on the Active Rock charts, but it was really when "Don't Back Down" also topped the chart that Van Halen realized his efforts were paying off.

The aforementioned Young Guns tour will see Mammoth WVH join fellow rising rockers Dirty Honey for a co-headlining run that kicks off Feb. 20 in Denver, Colo. See the rest of the dates here.

"I think the tour is very aptly-named," Van Halen told us in an interview. "Our plan is just to get out there and prove that rock has some competition and that it's still very much a viable genre in this day and age. We're just here to have a good time and kick some ass."

Mammoth WVH, "Epiphany"