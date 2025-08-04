Man Falls to Death At Oasis’ London Concert, Band Releases Statement

Tragedy struck during an Oasis performance at London's Wembley Stadium when a male fan fell to his death on Saturday night (Aug. 2).

Per NME, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers and paramedics arrived at 10:19PM while responding to reports that a person had sustained injuries toward the end of the band's concert.

“A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall,” a police statement said. “He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.” The police also asked that anyone with information on the incident to please contact them.

Reports have stated that the man fell from the upper tier of Wembley Stadium.

What Did Oasis Say About the Concert Death in London?

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” Oasis said in a statement (shared by Sky News), adding their “sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

The band returned to the stage in London on Sunday (Aug. 4). "This one's for all the people who can't be here tonight, but who are here if you know what I mean, and aren't they looking lovely. Live Forever," shared Liam Gallagher during one point in the set.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Credits Oasis Bandmate for Reunion

Support act Richard Ashcroft also addressed the incident on Instagram, adding, "I was shocked to hear of the death of one of the audience last night sending my love to the family and friends."

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium added, "Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers."

Sunday's performance concluded a five-night run in London, with two more shows scheduled for September.

Oasis in 2025

Having started the reunion tour in early July, Oasis have been playing to packed venues in their native U.K. Coming up this week, the group will play three shows in Edinburgh, Scotland before finishing up their U.K. run with two dates in Dublin, Ireland later this month.

After that, the band will travel to North America for their first shows stateside on this reunion run. Two shows in Toronto, one date in Chicago, two shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey and two dates in Los Angeles will make up the run before they play a pair of September dates in Mexico City.

Dates in England, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America will finish out the year.

For all Oasis touring and ticketing info, be sure to check out their website.