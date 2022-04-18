Maneskin will soon set out on their first-ever North American tour. Ahead of the trek, the Italian hitmakers stopped at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday (April 17), where the quartet made a retro Britney Spears hit, "Womanizer," a sexy rock song of their own.

Perhaps it was Maneskin lead singer Damiano David's suggestive stage outfit that got the band's Britney Spears cover attention from The Independent and NME. Not to take away from the group's inventive garage-rock take on the dance single from the pop star's 2008 album, Circus. The Spears track was a Top 40 No. 1 in the U.S. and elsewhere when it was originally released.

Down toward the bottom of the post, see a couple of fan-captured clips of Maneskin's "Womanizer" rendition at Coachella 2022.

Maneskin's set on Day 3 of the annual music fest's first of two weekends in Indio, Calif., also included plenty of the burgeoning act's original tunes, such as their current calling card, last year's chart-topping 2017 cover of The Four Seasons' soulful "Beggin'."

Maneskin have steadily gained international attention since taking last year's Eurovision Song Contest, weeks after winning the biggest song contest in their home country at Sanremo Festival. Taking their success across the pond, Maneskin made their first U.S. visit last November. It included their American TV debut on The Tonight Show and concerts that, for one, had them opening for The Rolling Stones.

"We don't feel that we have to prove ourselves to be a real rock band or anything like that," David told Loudwire last year. "We're just doing music. If it's considered rock or pop or whatever, it's entirely not important to us. The main thing is I think people should just listen to the music and judge the music without having preconceived notions."

Clips of Maneskin Covering Britney Spears' "Womanizer" at Coachella - April 17, 2022

We'll update this space if better video of the Maneskin performance emerges. For those interested, below is the Britney Spears original.

Britney Spears, "Womanizer"