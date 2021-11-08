UPDATE (Nov. 10): Read Loudwire's new interview with Maneskin.

Maneskin were seen living it up with English rock icon Mick Jagger after the Italian quartet's recent U.S. visit found them opening a concert for The Rolling Stones and performing their hit songs "Beggin'" and "Mammamia" on The Tonight Show.

The young rockers behind "Beggin,'" the current Billboard Alternative No. 1, shared photos of their time with Jagger on social media; the 78-year-old Stones singer did the same. Maneskin supported The Rolling Stones last week (Nov. 6) at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

See the pics down toward the bottom of this post.

Maneskin's "Beggin'" is a cover of the soul song first made famous by American pop group The Four Seasons in the 1960s. The Maneskin version, released in 2017, became a fixture in the U.S. only this year — it now sits atop the Alternative Airplay chart and at No. 14 on Billboard's Hot 100. "Mammamia," Maneskin's latest single, debuted last month at No. 21 on the Hot Rock and Alternative chart, where "Beggin'" is No. 2.

"Beggin'" was certified platinum for sales of over a million in the U.S. by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) last week. Maneskin — vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio — first gained global recognition when they won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in May.

The Stones' U.S. tour this year has been entertainingly bolstered by Jagger's solo sightseeing trips in some cities. The famous rock singer went incognito at a bar in Charlotte, N.C., and reportedly crashed a Tennessee bachelorette party. That's one way to rock!