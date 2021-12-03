Marianas Trench frontman Josh Ramsay is gearing up for a solo album and he's called in a number of his peers to help him out. Ramsay is certain to liven up you day with the newly released "Lady Mine," which arrives with an assist from Nickelback's Chad Kroeger.

Opening with gritty guitar, a steady building drum backing and yes, a full-on horn section leading into some serious bluesy swagger-filled belting by Ramsay, "Lady Mine" should perk your ears right the hell up! And check out the song's harmonica solo taking things up another notch as well. The song serves as the lead single from Ramsay's self-touting solo album, The Josh Ramsay Show, which is expected to arrive in full next year.

Ramsay says, "Each track on this album is a different genre. For 'Lady Mine,' I was going for a fun, throwback '70s style rock, drawing on the same sorts of influences that Lenny Kravitz might do. At least that's what I set out to do. What I ended up with was something kind of crazy. You know - like if the '70s had been on crack. Once Chad added his vocals on there, it got even crazier. But so much fun.”

Get a listen to Josh Ramsay and Chad Kroeger on "Lady Mine" below and check out the lyrics as well. If you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

Josh Ramsay Featuring Chad Kroeger, "Lady Mine" Lyrics

God Damn, I’ve been running, taking me forever now

These hands, shakes coming, only you can cool me down

I can’t leave well enough alone, I bet you must have noticed

And I’m not the type you bring back home

I’m the type that you go home with Two shots for the fever

One drink of you and I’m done Fill me

Any less of you will kill me

Nobody but lady mine

A taste and I’m done

Fill me

Any less of you will kill me

Nobody but lady mine

Don’t you look, don’t you look

Like a long lost kiss goodbye

Don’t waste your time, now lady of mine

It’s just a hit till we’re lit then we’re doing just fine This chase, ears ringing, I love it baby when you tease

One taste and I’m singing 3-part harmony

It gets so hot, I know you’ve got the last drop that could lift me

The tequila’s gone before too long but sex tastes best with whisky Two shots for the fever

One drink of you and I’m done Fill me

Any less of you will kill me

Nobody but lady mine

A taste and I’m done

Fill me

Any less of you will kill me

Nobody but lady mine

Don’t you look, don’t you look

Like a long lost kiss goodbye

Don’t waste your time, little lady of mine

It’s just a hit till we’re lit then we’re doing just fine Done

Fill me

Any less of you will kill me

Nobody but lady mine Done

Fill me

Any less of you will kill me

Nobody but lady mine

Don’t you look, don’t you look

Like a long lost kiss goodbye

Don’t waste your time, little lady of mine

It’s just a hit till we’re lit then we’re doing just fine Don’t you look, don’t you look

Like a long lost kiss goodbye Don’t you look, don’t you look

Like a long lost kiss goodbye

Lady Mine

604 Records

Kroeger is just one of the collaborators joining Ramsay on the forthcoming album. He's also worked with Default's Dallas Smith, JUNO winner Serena Ryder, Fefe Dobson, DJ Sharkpocalypse, Fionn, Ria Mae, Sara Ramsay and Tyler Shaw, bringing plenty of anticipation for what's to come.

Like many artists, Ramsay sought a creative output to fill the time during the pandemic and it led him down a path to creating a solo album that allowed him to write in as many different genres as possible.

"My goal was to try and do as many genres as possible, so it feels kind of like a variety show. I see it as my ‘calling card’ – not just as a songwriter, but as a producer and arranger,” says the singer, who is planning an eclectic 18-track release. Though all the details for the new album have yet to arrive, Ramsay has issued a new teaser trailer for The Josh Ramsay Show album that can be viewed below.

The Josh Ramsay Show Album Announcement