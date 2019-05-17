Marilyn Manson Lands Acting Gig in ‘The New Pope’ Series

Marilyn Manson is adding to his acting resume, landing a part in the HBO series The New Pope. The series comes from Paolo Sorrentino and is the follow-up to his previous series The Young Pope, which starred Jude Law.

According to Variety, Law will return and the series will also feature John Malkovich and Sharon Stone. HBO released a photo of Manson (seen above), but no details have been announced concerning his role the show. This installment of the anthology series centers on a pair of popes, with Law and Malkovich in the primary roles. Other returning actors include Cecile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Silvio Orlando.

Principal photography for the series has reportedly wrapped, but an official air date has yet to be announced.

Manson remains one of rock's more theatrical personalities and that's transferred over into the acting world. He's best known for recurring stints on TV's Sons of Anarchy and Salem, but has also appeared in such films as Lost Highway, Jawbreaker, Party Monster and Let Me Make You a Martyr.

In addition to his acting work, Marilyn Manson's been busy with his regular gig as a recording musician. In mid-March, the musician revealed that he was working with Shooter Jennings and nearing completion of his next album. Manson will resume his touring in June. See dates and get ticketing info here.