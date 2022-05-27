Mark Tremonti Shows the Heart of Frank Sinatra Covers Project With ‘My Way’ Video

Mark Tremonti's highly anticipated Tremonti Sings Sinatra album arrives today (May 27) and perhaps the crown jewel of Sinatra songs, "My Way," gets its spotlight via a new video that does a marvelous job at encompassing the scope and the spirit of the album itself.

Tremonti, the guitarist for Creed and Alter Bridge and singer-guitarist of his self-titled band, stepped out of his comfort zone to do something for his new charity initiative, Take a Chance for Charity. In this case, he put his vocal chops to the test, deciding to sing and record a full album of Frank Sinatra classics with members of Sinatra's orchestra to raise funds for the National Down Syndrome Society. The choice of beneficiary was close to Tremonti's heart as his daughter Stella was born with Down syndrome.

Speaking to Loudwire in March, Tremonti stated, "It’s my new life’s purpose do as much as I can to raise money for Down syndrome, but outside of that my biggest thing is to get 'Take a Chance for Charity' happening. And this project was all done under the 'Take a Chance for Charity' umbrella, which is an organization that I want to start that gets other musicians or athletes or actors or whoever has a fan base or platform to do something strange or outside of their comfort zone. It’s something their fan base would not know about. Maybe it’s some hidden passion that maybe people have always been nervous to put out there because it’s something different."

When questioned why Sinatra was so integral a muse for him, Tremonti stated, "Frank Sinatra was one of the most charitable people that ever walked the earth when it comes to being an entertainer. He raised over a billion dollars for charity. He would do great things that he never wanted any attention for."

So far, Tremonti has revealed videos for "I've Got You Under My Skin" and "Fly Me to the Moon," with "My Way" being the third release to come from the album. While the previous clips have primarily focused on the performance and studio aspect of Tremonti's project, the "My Way" video offers a broader view of how it all ties together.

You get to see some of the camaraderie developed with the fellow musicians. Tremonti showcases some of his Sinatra love and fandom with photos and memorabilia of the legendary singer. There's performance footage from a recent benefit with Sinatra band members that Tremonti recently hosted. And there are some tender moments shared with his adorable daughter Stella, who served as the inspiration for him to pursue the project.

As stated, the video can be seen below and the Tremonti Sings Sinatra album is out today (May 27) and available via multiple platforms here. Learn more about Take a Chance for Charity at this location and donations can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society here.

Mark Tremonti, "My Way"