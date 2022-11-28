Mark Tremonti Gifts Fan With Stage-Played Guitar, Invites Her Onstage

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti made a young fan's night by giving her his guitar during a show. While on tour in Milan, Italy, Tremonti noticed how hard she was rocking and decided to gift her with the guitar, then brought her up onstage. The moment, which seemed very powerful to both Tremonti and the stunned fan, is captured on Tremonti's Instagram page.

Last Thursday (Nov. 24) in Milan, Tremonti saw the fan having a blast in the front row. As the sustain from the end of the song still hung over the crowd, Tremonti took off his guitar, and handed it to security. According to a statement from Alter Bridge's publicist, when the light was on the thrilled, bespectacled fan, Tremonti saw she had special needs. He then invited her onstage where she held the guitar, waved and blew kisses as the crowd cheered.

Tremonti posts on his Instagram page with the video of the moment, "I just have to share one of my happiest moments onstage. I hope she loves the guitar as much as we loved giving it to her. Thanks for an awesome night Milan!!" Watch the touching video below.

Tremonti has a daughter who has special needs, as well. This year, he released a highly-lauded album of Frank Sinatra covers where he raised funds for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). Speaking to Loudwire in March, Tremonti stated, "It’s my new life’s purpose do as much as I can to raise money for Down syndrome." If you haven't heard it yet, check out his incredible rendition of "My Way" here. To purchase the album, merchandise related to Tremonti Sings Sinatra, or tickets to one of the upcoming Tremonti Sings Sinatra shows, all which benefit the NDSS, click here. Or to donate directly to NDSS, go here.

Tremonti who is also one of the co-founders of Creed, said earlier in October that a Creed reunion was bound to happen, but it was just a "matter of timing." When Creed broke up in 2004, Tremonti, Scott Phillips and Brian Marshall hung together and formed Alter Bridge with vocalist Myles Kennedy. Alter Bridge are currently touring in support of their latest studio album Pawns & Kings. Get tickets here.

