And now for something a little different, as Mastodon will unplug for the rare acoustic performance while playing at the Georgia Aquarium. This unique Mastodon show is set to take place on July 15, with fans being able to check in from around the world for the streaming event.

The group has teamed with livestreaming platform DREAMSTAGE to put on the show, which allows the band to not only present their music in a different way but also to do so in a unique environment showcasing one of their favorite spots in their home base in Atlanta.

The concert will air at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on July 15, with the band not only performing acoustically but sharing exclusive commentary on their creative process. This would be the band's first (and possibly last) acoustic performance.

Tickets are currently on sale now at this location with the group also offering merch bundles with T-shirts that will provide $1 per purchase to the Georgia Aquarium. Check out a trailer for the show and the extremely cool poster below.

Mastodon have been working toward a new album, but fans have had plenty to keep them occupied over the past year with the release of their Medium Rarities collection, the song "Rufus Lives" from Bill & Ted Face the Music and the track "Forged By Neron" recently appearing on the Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack.

Mastodon Captured Live at the Georgia Aquarium Trailer

Mastodon Captured Live at the Georgia Aquarium

