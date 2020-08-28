Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the comedy film franchise, is out today, which means so are new songs from Mastodon and Lamb of God, which appear on the flick's soundtrack.

For Mastodon, fans have now been treated to the band's second single of 2020, the first being "Fallen Torches," as the band preps their follow-up to 2017's Emperor of Sand. Their psychedelic-tinged sludge rock is perfectly suited for "Rufus Lives," which is about the movie's time traveling guide (played by George Carlin, even posthumously as archival clips were stitched together for the late actor to reprise his role).

On the other end, "The Death of Us" is a pounding, rhythmic juggernaut done the way only Lamb of God know how to. The song tacks on a bonus to 2020, which has already yielded Lamb of God, the self-titled successor to the group's 2016 effort, VII: Sturm und Drang, and first with drummer Art Cruz.

Both songs can be heard toward the bottom of the page.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is the first addition to the franchise series since 1991. When Loudwire spoke with actor William Sadler, who plays the Grim Reaper character, he said of the reunion, "It was like no time had passed at all" and that "the spirit was there, the energy was there, the fun… I mean, we’re all older, we look a little different, but the spirit hadn’t gotten old."

Read the rest of that interview with Sadler here.

Mastodon, "Rufus Lives"

Lamb of God, "The Death of Us"