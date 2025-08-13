Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Takes Subtle Jab at Brent Hinds’ Comments About Band

Mastodon's Brann Dailor has taken a subtle jab at ex-bandmate Brent Hinds' comments about the band from earlier this week.

Hinds slammed his former Mastodon bandmates on social media a few days ago when he commented on a video of one of their performances from 2012. He wrote that Troy Sanders and Dailor sounded "absolutely horrible... they are way out of key" and proceeded to say, "Fuck these guys... only I know who they really are."

What Did Brann Dailor Say in Response to Brent Hinds' Comments?

Following Hinds' comments, Dailor reposted an Instagram story that featured footage of him singing. The individual who shared the clip wrote, "Best singing drummer ever" and Dailor added the comment, "Sounds in key to me" [via Lambgoat].

The post no longer appears on Dailor's Instagram, so it's unclear exactly when he posted it and whether he deleted it or it expired. See a screenshot below.

brann dailor instagram story screenshot Instagram - @creamale / Lambgoat loading...

Why Did Hinds Leave Mastodon?

Mastodon announced their split with Hinds after 25 years in March of this year. Neither side went into much detail about what happened early on, but Hinds eventually writing posts on social media that implied it was not an amicable decision.

"I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans," he wrote in the comments of a social media post back in June.

Additionally, in his aforementioned comment about the band from earlier this week, he revealed that he was kicked out. After writing that Sanders and Dailor sounded out of key, he added, "Embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am ... but what about who they are?"

"They are two people that can't sing together live or anywhere else i the world ... everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they're incapable of singing in key," he continued, further adding that his former bandmates are "full of themselves."

Still, no details about what led to the split have been shared. Mastodon are currently on tour in Europe and have a handful of U.S. dates booked for this fall. See all of their tour plans on their website.