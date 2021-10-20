Mastodon Address Deathly Emotions in Epic ‘Sickle and Peace’

Mastodon continue to roll out intriguing new music from their forthcoming Hushed and Grim album, due Oct. 29 via Reprise Records. The latest song to arrive takes listeners on a swirling, epic journey exploring heavy emotions related to death in "Sickle and Peace."

The track clocks in at 6:12 and features a number of significant shifts, opening with a ghostly, child-like message and venturing into progressive territory, unfurling both melodic and emotionally heavy moments throughout. You can check out the lyrics and hear the track below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

Mastodon, "Sickle and Peace" Lyrics

Please excuse the madness

Of the situation I am in

Are we only united

For we both share the cause of this You choose to apply logic

It’s hard to ply where there is none

My detonation is unknown

Allow the man to walk in his shoes from here Death comes and brings with him sickle and peace

Shelter from storms comes with long flowing robes Justifying all your control

I cease to mourn what never could be

No feeling is ever final

Just another scar I wear and hold dear Death comes and brings with him sickle and peace

Shelter from storms comes with long flowing robes Falling down and losing ground

Save me from myself

All I’ve seen and all I know

I have not been this low Now I stand up on my own

Learning from myself

Where I’ve been and where I’ll go

Still remains unknown Death comes and brings with him sickle and peace Shelter from storms comes with long flowing robes

Mastodon, "Sickle and Peace"

"Sickle and Peace" follows on the heels of the previously released tracks "Teardrinker" and "Pushing the Tides," all which are featured on the Hushed and Grim album.

The band's first full-length studio album in four years was recorded in their hometown of Atlanta with producer David Bottrill. Spanning 15 tracks in length, the album serves as a cathartic release for the group who crafted the album in tribute to their late manager Nick John.

Entering the studio, the band found their groove and the results spool out across the hard-hitting, hypnotic and heart-wrenching new record. "The most solid representation of us is when we get in our cycle and craft a wholesome, dynamic and beautiful record from top to bottom," says singer-bassist Troy Sanders.

Pre-orders for Hushed and Grim are underway at this location. You can also look for Mastodon hitting the road next month. After a Nov. 14 appearance at Welcome to Rockville, the band kicks off a run of dates with Opeth and Zeal and Ardor, starting Nov. 16 in Asheville, North Carolina and continuing through Dec. 5 in Denver. See all stops and get ticketing info here.