Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine – ‘One Song Left to Sing,’ Then ‘Ear Candy’ to Wrap New Album

Megadeth are hitting the home stretch in recording their follow-up to 2016'a Dystopia album. While speaking on his Gimme Radio show, Dave Mustaine revealed that he has one song left to sing and teased that they'll finish recording with some guitar tracks and solo and "some ear candy to wrap that all up."

The singer-guitarist said in a recording update, "Thankfully, my partner is coming back out to Nashville, and we're gonna be commencing on some guitar tracks and solos and some ear candy to wrap all that up. We've got probably about another… I've got one song left to sing, and then another song I've got one sentence that I've gotta finish. Other than that, all the vocals are done on this record, and it'll be time to focus now on background vocals and the remaining stuff with solos and, as we say."

Elaborating on the "ear candy" part of the update, Mustaine added, "I know I've said it so many times — 'ear candy.' For you guys that don't know what that is, it's just what it sounds like — it's sticky, sappy, syrupy crap people put on records that help to — I don't know — make the song sound better. When you're thinking about AC/DC, you don't usually think about percussion."

The band members have dropped a few nuggets about the album throughout the recording process. In February, Mustaine revealed that the lyrics were done for the record and teased that there will be a cover song on the upcoming release, adding that he was "pretty stoked" about the choice.

In early January, the singer-guitarist also revealed that the album had the working title of The Sick, The Dying and the Dead, though he admitted that it could change. He also played an audio clip of music he'd been working on during a Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass.

Dave Mustaine Offers a Recording Update on Gimme Radio's The Dave Mustaine Show