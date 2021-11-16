Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has an interesting way of supposing he's already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, even though he hasn't been inducted.

It's because a piece of memorabilia from his time in Megadeth is on display at the rock institution in Cleveland, as Ellefson told This Day in Metal this week.

By that measure, it seems the former Megadeth member is indeed represented in the Rock Hall.

"Here's the funny thing," Ellefson replied to Metalhead Marv when asked about an apparent lack of heavy metal in the Rock Hall's inductees. "Out of all the people, I'm probably most supportive of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and here's why. Because I'm already in it."

But the musician readily admitted that it's not because he was inducted. Allow him to explain.

"In the late '90s, we did a big auction on [Megadeth's website] and we sold off a ton of gear that we had at our storage unit here in Arizona," Ellefson said.

A Megadeth fan purchased "a bunch of my Jackson basses that I had from the early days, they bought some B.C. Riches. The B.C. Rich bass I used in the 'Peace Sells' video that's got the Mockingbird and that's got the fighter jet on it, a fan bought it. Actually, I think Dave McRobb, who runs the social media or fan club of Megadeth, he might've bought it and sold it to this guy — I think that's how it went. He sold it to this fan."

Ellefson continued, "The fan — rather than doing the douchey thing of putting it on eBay and trying to make a bunch of money from it — he put it on consignment at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was the first piece of heavy metal memorabilia, period, in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Then they put [late Pantera guitarist] Dimebag's guitar, and now there's kind of a little heavy metal exhibit there. But it started with my bass."

The musician added with a laugh, "So honestly, I'm already there, so I'm good. And it obviously represents Megadeth, by way of this fan being cool. He sort of snuck Megadeth in under the wire."

Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson this year after the bassist and band co-founder was involved in an internet sex scandal that found him refuting allegations of sexually grooming someone who was underage. He went to the police after explicit images of him on a video chat with the person leaked online. Ellefson now performs with the band The Lucid.

The Rock Hall's Class of 2021 performer inductees were Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Devo and Iron Maiden were among the 2021 nominees that didn't make it in.

Recent backlash against the Rock Hall has included singer Corey Taylor claiming Slipknot would reject a Rock Hall nod. And KISS' Gene Simmons called it "disgusting" that Iron Maiden haven't been inducted. The Rock Hall previously responded to snub claims.

Watch Ellefson's interview with This Day in Metal below. (The Rock Hall discussion comes at the very end.)

David Ellefson Talks to This Day in Metal - Nov. 15, 2021